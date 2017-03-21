Scarlett Johansson Wears Long-Sleeved Dress with Feathers for 'Ghost in the Shell' Paris Premiere!

Scarlett Johansson looks chic while stepping out on the carpet for the Ghost in the Shell premiere held at the Grand Rex Cinema on Tuesday (March 21) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old actress wore a black and white dress that featured long sleeves and a feathered skirt. She completed the look with studded heels.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett was joined at the event by her co-star, French actress Juliette Binoche. This is the latest stop on the star’s global press tour, which recently took her to Asia.