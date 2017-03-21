Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 12:46 pm

Selena Gomez Gets Candid in 'Vogue' 73 Questions Interview - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez Gets Candid in 'Vogue' 73 Questions Interview - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez showed off her sense of humor in Vogue‘s latest installment of their 73 Questions series!

The 24-year-old entertainer and current Vogue cover girl welcomed the mag into her home as she answered some pretty candid questions, like the advice she’d give her 15-year-old self.

“Go ahead and do it because you’re going to do it anyway,” she laughed.

Sel also revealed the best surprise she ever got was a “romantic dinner on a rooftop” and the best gift was a jewelry box.

She even delved into her life at home in Texas, her earliest memories and the worst joke she’s ever heard!

Watch the entire video below…


Selena Gomez – 73 Questions With Vogue
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here