Selena Gomez Gets Candid in 'Vogue' 73 Questions Interview - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez showed off her sense of humor in Vogue‘s latest installment of their 73 Questions series!

The 24-year-old entertainer and current Vogue cover girl welcomed the mag into her home as she answered some pretty candid questions, like the advice she’d give her 15-year-old self.

“Go ahead and do it because you’re going to do it anyway,” she laughed.

Sel also revealed the best surprise she ever got was a “romantic dinner on a rooftop” and the best gift was a jewelry box.

She even delved into her life at home in Texas, her earliest memories and the worst joke she’s ever heard!

Watch the entire video below…



Selena Gomez – 73 Questions With Vogue