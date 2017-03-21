Selena Gomez Gets Candid in 'Vogue' 73 Questions Interview - Watch Now!
Selena Gomez showed off her sense of humor in Vogue‘s latest installment of their 73 Questions series!
The 24-year-old entertainer and current Vogue cover girl welcomed the mag into her home as she answered some pretty candid questions, like the advice she’d give her 15-year-old self.
“Go ahead and do it because you’re going to do it anyway,” she laughed.
Sel also revealed the best surprise she ever got was a “romantic dinner on a rooftop” and the best gift was a jewelry box.
She even delved into her life at home in Texas, her earliest memories and the worst joke she’s ever heard!
Watch the entire video below…
Selena Gomez – 73 Questions With Vogue