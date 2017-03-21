Sharna Burgess Weighs In on Bonner Bolton's Suggestive Hand Graze on 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess is weighing in on the Bonner Bolton suggestive hand graze from last night’s Dancing with the Stars live episode.

During the show, Bonner seemingly put his hand on Sharna‘s private area. After the moment aired live, Twitter went crazy with responses.

“Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking the intelligence to realize it was innocent,” Sharna posted on Twitter. “@bonner_bolton ‘s a true southern gentleman & was so embarrassed that it even happened let alone got caught on camera for gossips to gawk at.”

Bonner has already clarified what actually was going on in the moment – read his response here.

If you missed it, see the moment right here.