Tue, 21 March 2017 at 11:26 pm

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

Orlando Bloom shows off his hot body while getting ready to jump off a cliff during his vacation on Tuesday (March 21) in St. Barts.

The 40-year-old actor was seen going rock climbing to get to the top of the cliff and then jumping off the high peak.

Orly spent another afternoon enjoying the beautiful weather and gorgeous views while hanging out on a luxurious yacht with friends, including billionaire tech mogul Jim Clark and his wife, model Kristy Hinze-Clark.

The actor was seen the day before paddleboarding in the sun, but he kept his shorts on this time unlike the moment he famous was spotted in the buff last year.

20+ pictures inside of Orlando Bloom rock climbing and cliff jumping…

Credit: Spread Pictures; Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Shirtless

