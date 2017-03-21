The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Tearfully Recalls Being Raped

Sheryl Underwood, one of the co-hosts on The Talk, tearfully opened up about being raped and how she negotiated with the man who assaulted her.

The emotional moment happened while the ladies were talking about Kim Kardashian recalling her robbery and assault in Paris, where she mentally prepared herself to be raped.

“I looked at the footage with Kim and in her retelling the story, she looks traumatized. But for her to go through that process and try to think her way through it, I remember having a ‘this is it’ moment when I was raped,” Sheryl said on the show. “I just kept thinking, ‘This ain’t it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It’s not going down like this.’ So the only thing I thought was: ‘What do I do to survive?’”

“And I start talking to the guy and I said, ‘Don’t do this this way. Whatever you’re going to do, finish what you’re doing — don’t kill me. And don’t take my ID. They’ll find you,’” she added. “I really want women to understand. Don’t ever let anybody take your power away from you. Don’t ever let anybody decide for you.”



The Talk – Sheryl Underwood Discusses Being Raped and ‘Negotiating’ for Her Life