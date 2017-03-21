Top Stories
Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:38 pm

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Welcomes First Child!

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Welcomes First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Steven Yeun – he and his wife Joana Pak have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 33-year-old The Walking Dead actor became a father to a baby boy on March 17, according to E! News.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steven Yeun

Steven and Joana tied the knot back in December and their pregnancy news was revealed just days later.

Joana showed off her baby bump in some super cute photos that were posted to Steven‘s Instagram account last month. Check it out below!

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Joana Pak, Steven Yeun

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hyejeong

    Congrats 👯!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here