The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Welcomes First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Steven Yeun – he and his wife Joana Pak have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 33-year-old The Walking Dead actor became a father to a baby boy on March 17, according to E! News.

Steven and Joana tied the knot back in December and their pregnancy news was revealed just days later.

Joana showed off her baby bump in some super cute photos that were posted to Steven‘s Instagram account last month. Check it out below!