Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:50 pm

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

A Streetcar Named Desire is one of the most famous plays of all time, but this Wheel of Fortune fail proves that not everyone is familiar with it!

One contestant on the latest episode of the game show filled in every letter of the puzzle except for one and had to solve this: “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE”

Instead of solving the puzzle, he spun the wheel and guessed the later K instead of M. The audience was stunned and you could hear all of the gasps!

After the next contestant correctly solved the puzzle, host Pat Sajak joked, “And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play.”

Watch the video below!
Photos: ABC
