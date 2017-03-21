Wyclef Jean Handcuffed By Police, Was Mistakenly Indentified & 'Treated Like a Criminal' - Read Tweets

Wyclef Jean was put into handcuffs by the LAPD in the early morning hours of Tuesday (March 21), even though they had mistakenly identified him as the wrong person in a robbery.

The 47-year-old entertainer tweeted about the entire incident, and made it clear he is not happy with how the Los Angeles Police Department handled the situation.

“Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!,” Wyclef posted on Instagram.

