Wyclef Jean Handcuffed By Police, Was Mistakenly Indentified & 'Treated Like a Criminal' - Read Tweets
Wyclef Jean was put into handcuffs by the LAPD in the early morning hours of Tuesday (March 21), even though they had mistakenly identified him as the wrong person in a robbery.
The 47-year-old entertainer tweeted about the entire incident, and made it clear he is not happy with how the Los Angeles Police Department handled the situation.
“Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!,” Wyclef posted on Instagram.
Click inside for the full Twitter story from Wyclef Jean…
LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person.
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person.
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent.
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017
As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD.
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017