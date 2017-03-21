Zayn Malik Debuts 'Still Got Time' Single Cover Art

Zayn Malik is gearing up to drop a new single!

The 24-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” performer just released the artwork for his new single “Still Got Time,” featuring PartyNextDoor.

Zayn has yet to announce a release date yet, but he tweeted, “Soon and I mean it”

After fans started questioning him on social media, he added, “Don’t be like that … I promise you”

Stay tuned for more news on when the single will drop!

