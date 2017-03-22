Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Amy Adams Gets to Work Filming 'Sharp Objects' in L.A.

Amy Adams Gets to Work Filming 'Sharp Objects' in L.A.

Amy Adams gets into character while on set of Sharp Objects on Tuesday (March 21) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress recently started the upcoming HBO show, which is based off of the book by Gillian Flynn of the same title.

The show will be about reporter who was recently discharged from a psych hospital who returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls.

No word yet on when Sharp Objects will premiere.
