Ashton Kutcher Shows His 'W' For Worldwide Water Access

Ashton Kutcher is using his Wednesday to support an amazing cause.

The 39-year-old actor took to his Twitter on Wednesday (March 22) to show his support for Drop4Drop.

The organization serves to provide sustainable clean water solutions to countries that need it most around the world.

“W is for… Worldwide access to water. Learn more at http://drop4drop.org #W4Water👐,” Ashton wrote on his account, adding a pic where he’s making a “W” with his hands.

