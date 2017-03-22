Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 3:18 pm

Ashton Kutcher Shows His 'W' For Worldwide Water Access

Ashton Kutcher Shows His 'W' For Worldwide Water Access

Ashton Kutcher is using his Wednesday to support an amazing cause.

The 39-year-old actor took to his Twitter on Wednesday (March 22) to show his support for Drop4Drop.

The organization serves to provide sustainable clean water solutions to countries that need it most around the world.

“W is for… Worldwide access to water. Learn more at http://drop4drop.org #W4Water👐,” Ashton wrote on his account, adding a pic where he’s making a “W” with his hands.

Pictured inside: Ashton running some errands and picking up a pink lunchbox on Wednesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

