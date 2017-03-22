Casey Wilson is Expecting Second Child with Husband David Caspe!

Casey Wilson has some big news to share – she’s pregnant!

The 36-year-old former Happy Endings actress announced on her Bitch Sesh podcast on Wednesday (March 22) that she and husband David Caspe are expecting their second child together.

“I’m so excited,” Casey, who is in her second trimester, said. “I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I’m … not feeling great.”

Casey and her producer husband are already parents to almost two-year-old son Max Red.

Congrats to the happy family!