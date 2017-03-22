Celebrities React to Suspected 'Terrorist Incident' in London
A suspected “terrorist incident” has occurred in London, England earlier today (March 22) outside of Britain’s Parliament.
Shots were reportedly heard, and an officer was stabbed, NBC News reports. There are reportedly dozens potentially injured and aerial shots show people being treated by paramedics.
Police in London say they’re treating the event “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to speak about the event, urging people to stay safe.
Stay safe London. X
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2017
Oh London. 💔
— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) March 22, 2017
Thinking of everyone affected by the violence in London today. Be safe everyone. xo ❤️
— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 22, 2017
1st thought: there's a possible terrorist attack against a US ally whose intelligence comm was just attacked by the US President*. #NotGood https://t.co/i4Mm5uHk8d
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 22, 2017
Heart and thoughts with London x https://t.co/v2qtO9rKRC
— Elizabeth Henstridge (@Lil_Henstridge) March 22, 2017
Make smart choices in #london today friends xxx
— Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) March 22, 2017
Oh no …London…
— Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 22, 2017