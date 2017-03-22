Celebrities React to Suspected 'Terrorist Incident' in London

A suspected “terrorist incident” has occurred in London, England earlier today (March 22) outside of Britain’s Parliament.

Shots were reportedly heard, and an officer was stabbed, NBC News reports. There are reportedly dozens potentially injured and aerial shots show people being treated by paramedics.

Police in London say they’re treating the event “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to speak about the event, urging people to stay safe.

