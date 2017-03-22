Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation &amp; It's 2017'

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:25 pm

Celebrities React to Suspected 'Terrorist Incident' in London

Celebrities React to Suspected 'Terrorist Incident' in London

A suspected “terrorist incident” has occurred in London, England earlier today (March 22) outside of Britain’s Parliament.

Shots were reportedly heard, and an officer was stabbed, NBC News reports. There are reportedly dozens potentially injured and aerial shots show people being treated by paramedics.

Police in London say they’re treating the event “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to speak about the event, urging people to stay safe.

Click inside to read more tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: London Attack

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Delores Pauldo

    So sad

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here