Wed, 22 March 2017 at 1:32 am

Chuck Barris Dead - 'The Gong Show' Host Passes Away at 87

Chuck Barris Dead - 'The Gong Show' Host Passes Away at 87

Chuck Barris – famed game show host and creator – has sadly passed away at 87-years-old.

Chuck is best known for hosting the popular 1970s game show The Gong Show, before creating game show classics The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game.

Before getting into the game show business, Chuck also wrote the 1962 pop song “Palisades Park” – a tribute to New Jersey’s amusement park.

In 1984, Chuck wrote his autobiography Confessions of a Dangerous Mind – which would go on to be George Clooney‘s film directorial debut in 2002.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 16 years Mary Rudolph.

We send our thoughts to Chuck Barris‘ loved ones at this time.
Photos: Getty
