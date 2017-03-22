Chuck Berry's Final Album Gets Release Date, New Song Drops

Chuck Berry‘s final album will be getting a posthumous release and the first song from it has been dropped just days after he passed away.

The legendary entertainer died last week at the ago of 90 and his final album, Chuck, will be the first new album his fans hear from him since 1979.

“Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought him a great sense of joy and satisfaction,” the Berry family said in a statement posted to Facebook earlier this week. “While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that he had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.”

The final album will be released on June 16. Listen to “Big Boys” here.



Chuck Berry – Big Boys