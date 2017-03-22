Daytime Emmys 2017 - Complete Nominations List Announced!
The full list of nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards has been announced!
The show will take place on Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Creative Arts ceremony will be held on the Friday before the show.
The Young and the Restless tops the list this year with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and nine nominations in the acting categories. Hunter King is nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for the fifth year in a row after winning twice before!
Daytime Emmys 2017 – Nominations List
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital
Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hunter King, The Young and the Restless
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig, General Hospital
Pierson Fode, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives
Tequan Richmond, General Hospital
Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
