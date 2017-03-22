Daytime Emmys 2017 - Complete Nominations List Announced!

The full list of nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards has been announced!

The show will take place on Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Creative Arts ceremony will be held on the Friday before the show.

The Young and the Restless tops the list this year with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and nine nominations in the acting categories. Hunter King is nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for the fifth year in a row after winning twice before!

Daytime Emmys 2017 – Nominations List

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives

Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives

Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless

Chad Duell, General Hospital

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital

Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hunter King, The Young and the Restless

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig, General Hospital

Pierson Fode, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives

Tequan Richmond, General Hospital

Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

On-Contact

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Dr. Oz Show

The Chew

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

Harry

The Real

Live With Kelly

The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

Live With Kelly

The Talk

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

