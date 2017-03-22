Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 1:23 pm

Demi Lovato Responds To Stolen Private Photos

Demi Lovato had a handful of private photosstolen from her and she doesn’t really care.

The “Confident” singer posted a statement about the hack on Twitter after her promo duties for her upcoming Smurfs movie.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage … Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before,” she wrote on Twitter, adding a ton of hashtags behind it.

In 2015, Demi bravely posed nude for Vanity Fair magazine, saying that she wanted to show a “side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free.”
WENN
