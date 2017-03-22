Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 2:25 pm

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

It looks like Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are all but confirmed as a hot new couple!

The 48-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress – who co-starred in 2015′s Sky together – were spotted making out and holding hands in New York City on Tuesday (March 21).

The couple were seen at a bar for several hours, and upon leaving, apparently stood on a street corner and made out for thirty minutes!

“They looked like they had a great time!!” an eyewitness told E!

The pair have been rumored to be in a relationship for several weeks.

See all the hot photos at E! News.

See photos of them together in the past below…
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 01
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 02
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 03
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hyejeong

    Downgrade.

    I really don’t know what she sees in him.

  • Hyejeong

    Downgrade.

    I really don’t know what she sees in him.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here