Wed, 22 March 2017 at 2:08 pm

Diane Sawyer to Sit Down with Caitlyn Jenner, Two Years After Original Tell-All

Diane Sawyer to Sit Down with Caitlyn Jenner, Two Years After Original Tell-All

Diane Sawyer and Caitlyn Jenner will reunite for an interview two years after the tell all interview where she revealed her transition.

The 67-year-old reality star spoke with Diane, 71, in April of 2015 before debuting as Caitlyn Jenner on the Vanity Fair cover.

The one-on-one set to air on the Friday, April 21, special edition of 20/20. Caitlyn is currently promoting her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.” Be sure to tune in!

WILL YOU be tuning into the new Caitlyn Jenner/Diane Sawyer interview?
Photos: Getty
