What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 7:43 pm

Ed Sheeran Just Added Some Unexpected Co-Writers to 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran is adding some unexpected songwriters to the credits of his hit song “Shape of You.”

After weeks of social media users pointing out the similarities between his song and TLC‘s 1999 mega hit “No Scrubs,” the song’s writers are now being credited.

Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle, AKA Tiny, from the R&B girl group Xscape, as well as Kevin Briggs are now listed as co-writers.

“To be a part of such a great song is a blessing,” Tiny said in an email to The Associated Press.

Kandi took to her Instagram to share the news, writing, “Congrats ed sheeran for having the #1 album! & thank you for allowing @majorgirl & I to share in the success of #ShapeOfYou! #1 for 7 weeks!”
