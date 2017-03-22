Elizabeth Banks, Dacre Montgomery, & Becky G Arrive in Style for the 'Power Rangers' Premiere!

Elizabeth Banks strikes a pose as she arrives at the premiere of Power Rangers on Wednesday night (March 22) in Westwood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress looked fierce in a bedazzled, blue jumpsuit as she was joined by her co-stars Becky G, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott, and RJ Cyler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Banks

Other stars spotted at the premiere were Bill Hader, Molly Sims, Christina Milian, along with Gene Simmons and wife Shannon Tweed.

Power Rangers hits theaters this Friday, March 24.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, Charlotte Olympia shoes, Sydney Evan ring, Zoey Chico earrings, while carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Molly is wearing a Mestiza New York dress. Becky G is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan gown, Le Vian earrings, and Harry Kotlar ring.

15+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the premiere…