Elizabeth Hurley Brings Son Damian to 'An American in Paris' Press Night in London

Elizabeth Hurley sparkles in a navy dress as she arrives at press night for the musical play An American in Paris on Tuesday night (March 21) in London, England.

The 51-year-old actress was joined at the event by her 14-year-old son Damian along with fashion designer Valentino.

Salma Hayek was also spotted looking chic as she arrived at the show.

Up next on Salma‘s film slate is How to Be a Latin Lover. Salma co-stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell.

How to Be a Latin Lover is set to hit theaters on April 28.