Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 5:30 am

Elizabeth Hurley Brings Son Damian to 'An American in Paris' Press Night in London

Elizabeth Hurley Brings Son Damian to 'An American in Paris' Press Night in London

Elizabeth Hurley sparkles in a navy dress as she arrives at press night for the musical play An American in Paris on Tuesday night (March 21) in London, England.

The 51-year-old actress was joined at the event by her 14-year-old son Damian along with fashion designer Valentino.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Hurley

Salma Hayek was also spotted looking chic as she arrived at the show.

Up next on Salma‘s film slate is How to Be a Latin Lover. Salma co-stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell.

How to Be a Latin Lover is set to hit theaters on April 28.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 01
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 02
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 03
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 04
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 05
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 06
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 07
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 08
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 09
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 10
elizabeth hurley brings son damian to press night 11

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley, Salma Hayek

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here