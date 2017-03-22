Elizabeth Olsen's Mystery Boyfriend Identified as Robbie Arnett!

Elizabeth Olsen was spotted stepping out with a mystery man this week and now he has been identified!

The 28-year-old Captain America: Civil War actress is reportedly dating singer-songwriter Robbie Arnett.

“They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It’s very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already,” a source told E! News.

Robbie is the vocalist for the band Milo Greene, a band he started with friends while in college in 2009. He also seems to be a huge movie buff based on his Instagram account and his band even formed with the hope of writing movie scores together.

“Originally when we started this band we wanted to create music that we could potentially see being placed in movies and TV. We really love scoring and that’s how we wanted the music to sound,” his bandmate Marlana Sheetz told CBS News in 2012.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett as a couple?