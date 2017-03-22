Emma Roberts Announces Book Club, Premieres New Film with Kiernan Shipka!

Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka hit the carpet at a special screening of their movie The Blackcoat’s Daughter on Wednesday (March 22) at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City.

The ladies were joined by their co-stars Lucy Boynton and Osgood Perkins.

Emma just announced that she has started a book club called Belletrist alongside friend Karah Preiss. The Instagram account for the new club is filled with tons of great photos about reading.

“Good morning ☀️ I’m so excited to finally share @belletrist with you! You guys know I love to read 📚 I’m constantly posting what I’m reading and wanting to know what you’re reading! So @kpreiss and I thought why not start a #bookclub where we can all read and discuss together in one place? Come read with us @belletrist #belletristbabe 💕 more surprises to come…” Emma captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chloe dress. Kiernan is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress. Lucy is wearing a Prada dress.

