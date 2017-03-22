Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 7:06 pm

George Clooney Surprises Fan on Her 87th Birthday!

George Clooney Surprises Fan on Her 87th Birthday!

George Clooney gave on his fans one of the best gifts ever on her birthday!

The 55-year-old actor stopped by to visit longtime fan Pat Adams on her 87th birthday at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility on Sunday (March 19) in Reading, Britain.

George stopped the facility – which is not far from his home in Berkshire – to visit Pat for her birthday.

A letter was sent from the facility to George, asking if he could make a “dream come true” after Pat would mention everyday how much she would “love” to have George come pay a visit.

Also pictured inside: George Clooney arriving at LAX airport on Wednesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.
