Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 9:31 pm

Hailey Baldwin Lunches with Cameron Dallas Amid Dating Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Lunches with Cameron Dallas Amid Dating Rumors

Rumors surfaced a few weeks ago that Hailey Baldwin and Cameron Dallas are dating after they worked together on a fashion shoot and now new photos of them together have surfaced.

The 20-year-old model and the 22-year-old social media star were seen grabbing lunch at Urth Caffe on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) in Los Angeles.

Hailey and Cameron did a photo shoot for Carolina Herrera in Europe a few weeks ago and the rumors swirled that they could be a couple, but nothing has been confirmed. They of course might just be friends!

Hailey has already started the countdown to her 21st birthday even though it’s still pretty far away. “In 8 months from today I’ll be 21, but who’s counting? Not me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story page that morning.
Just Jared on Facebook
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 01
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 02
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 03
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 04
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 05
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 06
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 07
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 08
cameron dallas hailey baldwin grab lunch together 09

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Cameron Dallas, Hailey Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here