Hailey Baldwin Lunches with Cameron Dallas Amid Dating Rumors

Rumors surfaced a few weeks ago that Hailey Baldwin and Cameron Dallas are dating after they worked together on a fashion shoot and now new photos of them together have surfaced.

The 20-year-old model and the 22-year-old social media star were seen grabbing lunch at Urth Caffe on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) in Los Angeles.

Hailey and Cameron did a photo shoot for Carolina Herrera in Europe a few weeks ago and the rumors swirled that they could be a couple, but nothing has been confirmed. They of course might just be friends!

Hailey has already started the countdown to her 21st birthday even though it’s still pretty far away. “In 8 months from today I’ll be 21, but who’s counting? Not me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story page that morning.