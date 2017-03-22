Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 4:05 pm

'Harry Potter' Actor in Terrible Car Crash Has Emotional Reunion with Dog

'Harry Potter' Actor in Terrible Car Crash Has Emotional Reunion with Dog
  • This video may make you cry…- TMZ
  • The Grey’s Anatomy finale is going to be big – Wetpaint
  • This new iZombie trailer is amazing - Just Jared Jr
  • Guess who was seen kissing… – DListed
  • Anne Hathaway looks so stunning! – Hollywood Tuna
  • We’re fawning over Zac EfronTowleroad
  • Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend were seen after their airport incident – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Facebook
Posted to: Jim Tavare, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here