Iggy Azalea's New Single 'Mo Bounce' Drops Friday - Watch Teaser!

Iggy Azalea‘s got a brand new single dropping this Friday!

“You guys did good putting the pieces together! My new single #MoBounce comes out next Friday! 3/24. Get ready,” the 26-year-old Australian rapper announced via her Twitter account.

The music video for the song is also set to premiere this Friday! “Mo Bounce” was produced by The Stereotypes and Far East Movement and will serve as the first proper single from Iggy‘s upcoming sophomore album Digital Distortion, due out later this year.

Check out the teaser below…