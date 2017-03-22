Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation &amp; It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 11:37 am

'Insecure' & 'Happy Endings' Writer Prentice Penny Takes The Lead In 'Upscale' - Watch Trailer!

Prentice Penny is a super talented writer-director-producer, best known for creating HBO’S Insecure, and for working behind-the-scenes on shows like Happy Endings, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Scrubs – but now, it’s Prentice‘s time to shine!

In his brand new show titled Upscale with Prentice Penny, he’s taking the lead in front of the camera. The series, which debuted last night (March 21) on TruTV, is an unscripted tutorial on how to be a more conscious consumer — with an eye toward luxury, quality, good taste, and the finer things in life.

Pictured: Prentice getting support from Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Jay Ellis at the official premiere of Upscale with Prentice Penny held at The London Hotel on Tuesday (March 21) in West Hollywood.

Also in attendance was Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews, Tom Everett Scott, Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery and Kel Mitchell.


‘Upscale with Prentice Penny’ Season 1 Trailer
