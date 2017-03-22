Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Take Their Family Skiing!

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Take Their Family Skiing!

Ivanka Trump is all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner step out for a day out and about on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 35-year-old businesswoman and her husband took their three kids – Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 11 months – skiing for one last adventure in the snow.

Ivanka recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Arabella and Joseph after they enjoyed a long day on the slopes.

“Exhausted little skiers! #springbreak,” Ivanka captioned the below pic.

