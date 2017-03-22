Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:40 am

Jessica Chastain & Joe Manganiello Face Off in Charades on 'Fallon' (Video)

Jessica Chastain & Joe Manganiello Face Off in Charades on 'Fallon' (Video)

Jessica Chastain and Joe Manganiello act out the clues while playing a game of charades during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 21) in New York City.

Jessica teamed up with Jimmy and they faced off against Joe and The Roots’ Tariq.

Jes was on the program to promote her upcoming drama film The Zookeeper’s Wife while Joe was on the show to plug his new animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village.


FYI: Jessica is wearing a Peter Pilotto jumpsuit and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Photos: Getty
