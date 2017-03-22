Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 10:43 pm

Jessica Chastain Wears Little, Black Dress to 'Zookeeper's Wife' Premiere in Washington, DC

Jessica Chastain is all smiles as she arrives at the premiere of her new film The Zookeeper’s Wife on Wednesday night (March 22) at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

The 39-year-old actress looked chic in a little, black dress as she stepped out on the red carpet with the film’s director Niki Caro.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain

Before hitting the red carpet, Jessica took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking forward to taking some time off from her busy work schedule.

The Zookeeper’s Wife is set to hit theaters on March 31.

Last day of work before a little break…

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Piaget jewelry.
