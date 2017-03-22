Jessica Chastain Wears Little, Black Dress to 'Zookeeper's Wife' Premiere in Washington, DC

Jessica Chastain is all smiles as she arrives at the premiere of her new film The Zookeeper’s Wife on Wednesday night (March 22) at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

The 39-year-old actress looked chic in a little, black dress as she stepped out on the red carpet with the film’s director Niki Caro.

Before hitting the red carpet, Jessica took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking forward to taking some time off from her busy work schedule.

The Zookeeper’s Wife is set to hit theaters on March 31.

Last day of work before a little break… A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Piaget jewelry.