Joe Manganiello Nails Impressions Of Pee-wee Herman, Kermit the Frog & Arnold Schwarzenegger - Watch Here!

Joe Manganiello has unveiled his hidden talent – Impressions!

While promoting Smurfs: The Lost Village on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 21) in New York City, the 40-year-old actor had the crowd laughing with his take on his Pee-wee’s Big Holiday co-star Paul Reubens.

Joe also showed off his spot-on impressions of the late and great Rodney Dangerfield, Kermit the Frog and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That same day, Joe was spotted keeping it cool and casual making his way out of the Kola House restaurant after treating himself to an early dinner.



