What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 8:25 pm

Joey King's Wishes Turn Deadly in New 'Wish Upon' Trailer

The new trailer for Joey King‘s upcoming horror movie Wish Upon has been released and things turn deadly when she starts making wishes!

The film is about a 17-year-old girl named Clare (King) who is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father Jonathan (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes.

While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Clare realizes that she must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life – leading her down a dark and dangerous path.

The movie is hitting theaters on July 14!


Wish Upon – Movie Trailer #2 (Official)
Photos: Broad Green Pictures
