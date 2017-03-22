John Cho Joins 'Difficult People' as Billy Eichner's Boyfriend!

John Cho is heading to Difficult People!

The 44-year-old Star Trek Beyond actor is heading to the Hulu comedy series for a multi-episode arc as Billy Eichner‘s character’s first real boyfriend!

Difficult People follows the life of two best friends – Billy and Julie Klausner – as they live in New York City.

John will portray Todd – an advertising executive who is described “as much of a dick as Billy and Julie,” Deadline reports.

Season three will follow Billy‘s newfound relationship as he tries to navigate “couples” things for the first time.

Difficult People returns this summer on Hulu.