Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 9:33 pm

John Cho Joins 'Difficult People' as Billy Eichner's Boyfriend!

John Cho Joins 'Difficult People' as Billy Eichner's Boyfriend!

John Cho is heading to Difficult People!

The 44-year-old Star Trek Beyond actor is heading to the Hulu comedy series for a multi-episode arc as Billy Eichner‘s character’s first real boyfriend!

Difficult People follows the life of two best friends – Billy and Julie Klausner – as they live in New York City.

John will portray Todd – an advertising executive who is described “as much of a dick as Billy and Julie,” Deadline reports.

Season three will follow Billy‘s newfound relationship as he tries to navigate “couples” things for the first time.

Difficult People returns this summer on Hulu.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Billy Eichner, John Cho, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here