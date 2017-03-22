Jordin Sparks, Pia Toscano & Jane Lynch Help Spread Awareness For World Water Day 2017!

It’s officially 2017 World Water Day!

To help spread some awareness for the cause, some celebrities – Jordin Sparks, Pia Toscano and her husband Jimmy R.O. Smith, Jane Lynch, Meagan Good and her hubby DeVon Franklin, Francia Raisa and comedian Anjelah Johnson – got together at the Generosity.org Fundraiser held in support of World Water Day held at the Montage Hotel on Tuesday (March 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The organization is committed to ending the clean water crisis, one community at a time.

Jordin and Pia both hit the stage to give a speech and perform at the event.

25+ pictures inside of Jordin Sparks, Pia Toscano and others at the fundraiser…