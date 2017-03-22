Kate Winslet Gives Inspiring Speech About Body Shaming & Believing In Yourself At WE Day UK 2017!

Kate Winslet passionately hits the stage at 2017 WE Day UK at The SSE Arena on Wednesday (March 22) in London, England.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress gave an inspiring speech that touched on body shaming when she was younger and the importance of believing in yourself.

“I was always comparing myself to others, I was bullied at school,” Kate revealed at the event. “They called me ‘blubber’, they teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard and would laugh at me. I wasn’t the prettiest and I was even told that ‘I’d be lucky in my acting if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts.’ I’d never let go of that, and they’d say ‘you’re just not what we’re looking for Kate.’ This unkindness made me fell truly horrendous.”

Also in attendance at WE Day UK was Paula Abdul, and performers Jessie J, Fleur East and Conor Maynard.