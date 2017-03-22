Kevin Hart & Ed Helms Share First 'Captain Underpants' Movie Trailer

Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017

Ed Helms and Kevin Hart are helping bring beloved children’s book Captain Underpants to life!

The two actors are set to voice the leads in the long-awaited animated flick, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

The film follows a pair of elementary school pranksters who hypnotize their principal into believing he’s a seriously stupid superhero, Captain Underpants.

“He doesn’t have X-ray vision, he can’t even climb a tree — wearing a cape does not make him a superhero,” Kevin jokingly says in the trailer.

Check out the entire trailer below…
