What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 6:31 pm

Khloe Kardashian Spills on Where She Gets Relationship Advice

Khloe Kardashian is dishing on where you can get the best relationship advice!

The 32-year-old reality star took to her website to reveal her favorite books about all things dating.

“Honey, ain’t no such thing as TMI. Sex, intimacy and relationships play such a major role in our everyday lives, whether we talk about it or not,” Khloe wrote.

She continued, “Check out my fave reads on matters of the heart and so much more. Knowledge is power, boos!”

Khloe‘s picks included Deal Breakers: When To Work On A Relationship And When To Walk Away as well as Popular: The Ups and Down of Online Dating From The Most Popular Girl In New York City.

Pictured inside: Khloe heading out of a studio on Wednesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

