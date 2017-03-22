Leaving Netflix in April 2017 – Here's the Full List!
Netflix just released the list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving the streaming service beginning April 1.
There are some fan favorite shows that will be departing and fans may be very upset!
MORE NETFLIX: See What Movies & TV Shows Are Coming to Netflix in April!
The entire series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will disappear, as well as the X-Files and many more shows.
See the full list of movies and television shows leaving Netflix on April 1…
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 4
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad! Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender