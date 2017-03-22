Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 8:30 am

Lena Dunham on Her Weight Loss: 'As a Woman in Hollywood, You Just Can't Win'

Lena Dunham is so excited during her appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 30-year-old Girls star spoke about how much flack she got for recently losing weight.

“I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite,’” Lena said. “I was frustrated by it because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win.”

Later in the episode, Lena called a nurse named Jonnella that helped her during her hospital stay as a surprise. Jonnella loves Ellen‘s show!

