Lena Dunham on Her Weight Loss: 'As a Woman in Hollywood, You Just Can't Win'

Lena Dunham is so excited during her appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 30-year-old Girls star spoke about how much flack she got for recently losing weight.

“I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite,’” Lena said. “I was frustrated by it because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win.”

Later in the episode, Lena called a nurse named Jonnella that helped her during her hospital stay as a surprise. Jonnella loves Ellen‘s show!

