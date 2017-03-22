Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 4:51 pm

Lily Collins Spills On How Her Parents Impact Her Dating Life

Lily Collins Spills On How Her Parents Impact Her Dating Life

Lily Collins‘ famous parents definitely play a role in her dating life!

The 28-year-old actress revealed that the relationship between her dad Phil Collins and her mom Jill Tavelman has influenced who she chooses to date.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well,” she explained while on The Talk.

Check out all she had to say in the video below…

Pictured inside: Lily making a stop to get coffee on Wednesday (March 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins parent affect dating life 01
lily collins parent affect dating life 02
lily collins parent affect dating life 03

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Jill Tavelman, Lily Collins, Phil Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here