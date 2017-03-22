Lily Collins Spills On How Her Parents Impact Her Dating Life

Lily Collins‘ famous parents definitely play a role in her dating life!

The 28-year-old actress revealed that the relationship between her dad Phil Collins and her mom Jill Tavelman has influenced who she chooses to date.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well,” she explained while on The Talk.

