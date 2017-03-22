Lindsay Lohan Is Headed Back to TV With a Social Media Prank Series (Video)

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback with a new reality series!

The 30-year-old entertainer just announced that she’s working on a new show called The Anti-Social Network where she’ll be taking over her fan’s social media accounts!

“I love social media, I am social media. And everybody knows you should never leave your phone laying around, especially near me,” Lindsay says in a teaser.

With the help of friends, Lindsay hijacks an unsuspecting person’s social accounts and challenges them to three crazy tasks to win some amazing prizes.

Check out a preview for the show below…