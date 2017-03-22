Lindsey Stirling Drops 'Hold My Heart' Video ft. ZZ Ward's Vocals

Lindsey Stirling has released the music video for her new single “Hold My Heart” and while featured vocalist ZZ Ward doesn’t appear in it, there are plenty of cameos!

The 30-year-old violinist’s “biggest fan” Phelba, a fictional character played by Lindsey, appears throughout the video and there are cameos from social stars Lilly Singh, Rosanna Pansino, iJustine, and the Blogilates.

“Hold My Heart” is featured on Lindsey‘s latest album Brave Enough which is available worldwide. The video was created through a partnership with HP and the brand’s new Sprocket printer.



Lindsey Stirling – Hold My Heart ft. Phelba