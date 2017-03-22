Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation &amp; It's 2017'

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:52 pm

Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The Killers & More!

Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The Killers & More!

The full lineup for the 2017 Lollapalooza Music Festival has been announced and it includes headliners Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The Killers and Muse!

The festival will take place Wednesday (August 3) until Sunday (August 6) in Chicago’s Grant Park. If you want to get tickets, you better act fast as they’re selling out fast already.

There are tons of other amazing artists performing at the festival, including Arcade Fire, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Snake, Migos, blink-182, Ryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, Foster the People, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Tove Lo, Zara Larsson, Jon Bellion and more.

Click in the gallery to see the full lineup!
Just Jared on Facebook
lollapalooza 2017 lineup announced lorde chance the rapper the killers 01

Posted to: 2017 Lollapalooza Music Festival

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here