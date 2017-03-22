Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The Killers & More!

The full lineup for the 2017 Lollapalooza Music Festival has been announced and it includes headliners Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The Killers and Muse!

The festival will take place Wednesday (August 3) until Sunday (August 6) in Chicago’s Grant Park. If you want to get tickets, you better act fast as they’re selling out fast already.

There are tons of other amazing artists performing at the festival, including Arcade Fire, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Snake, Migos, blink-182, Ryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, Foster the People, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Tove Lo, Zara Larsson, Jon Bellion and more.

Click in the gallery to see the full lineup!