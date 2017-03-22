Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 11:25 am

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

The first full length trailer for the Love Actually reunion has arrived!

The trailer features the cast – including Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Thomas Brodie Sangster, Liam Neeson, and more – holding cue cards.
Andrew‘s character made the cards famous in the first movie.

The reunion is set to air on May 25 on NBC’s Red Nose Day Special in the U.S.!

Watch the first trailer below – and be sure to tune into the Red Nose Day Special.


