Malia Obama Stops By Another Broadway Play in NYC!
Malia Obama headed back to Broadway over the weekend!
The 18-year-old daughter of Barack Obama attended a performance of Sweeney Todd and the cast was so happy to have her!
Malia even snapped a photo with the cast, which was shared on their official Instagram account.
“We were honored to welcome Malia Obama to @SweeneyToddNYC this weekend, where she reunited with former @WhiteHouse pastry chef @Bill_Yosses to see the show and try our pies! #MoreHotPies,” they wrote.
Cast member Matt Doyle added, “Yes. She’s wonderful.”
Malia was last spotted at a Broadway play when she attended The Price with her dad Barack last month.
Pictured inside: Malia keeping covered up while heading into The Weinstein Company offices on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City.