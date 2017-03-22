Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 4:09 pm

Malia Obama Stops By Another Broadway Play in NYC!

Malia Obama Stops By Another Broadway Play in NYC!

Malia Obama headed back to Broadway over the weekend!

The 18-year-old daughter of Barack Obama attended a performance of Sweeney Todd and the cast was so happy to have her!

Malia even snapped a photo with the cast, which was shared on their official Instagram account.

“We were honored to welcome Malia Obama to @SweeneyToddNYC this weekend, where she reunited with former @WhiteHouse pastry chef @Bill_Yosses to see the show and try our pies! #MoreHotPies,” they wrote.

Cast member Matt Doyle added, “Yes. She’s wonderful.”

Malia was last spotted at a Broadway play when she attended The Price with her dad Barack last month.

Pictured inside: Malia keeping covered up while heading into The Weinstein Company offices on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City.
