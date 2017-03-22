Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 11:04 am

Marc Anthony & Girlfriend Mariana Downing Make Red Carpet Debut At Maestro Cares Fund Gala!

Marc Anthony & Girlfriend Mariana Downing Make Red Carpet Debut At Maestro Cares Fund Gala!

Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend Mariana Downing have made it red carpet official!

The 48-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were all smiles as they stepped out together at the 2017 Maestro Cares Foundation’s Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday (March 21) in New York City.

Marc was honored at the event, and also hit the stage for a special performance.

Selenis Leyva and Jimmy Smits were also in attendance at the fundraiser, which strives to improve the quality of life for Latin America’s most impoverished youth.

Last December, Marc and his ex-wife Shannon de Lima officially announced that they filed for divorce.
Credit: Mike Coppola, Marcus Owen; Photos: Getty, Startraksphoto.com
