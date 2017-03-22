Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is Becoming An Animated Film!

Mariah Carey is turning her classic Holiday smash “All I Want For Christmas Is You” into an animated film!

“My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news,” the entertainer announced via her Twitter. “Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie”

Universal is adapting the Christmas standard into an animated film based on Mariah‘s 2015 children’s book also based on the song, according to THR.

All I Want for Christmas Is You will be directed by Guy Vasilovich from a script by Temple Mathews. Mariah narrates the film, which features a voice cast including Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Breanna Yde, Phil Morris, Laya Hayes and Keiko Agena.