Matt Bomer & Husband Simon Halls to Be Honored Together at Norma Jean Gala

Matt Bomer and his husband Simon Halls are set to be honored together at the 2017 Norma Jean Gala in Hollywood this May!

The married couple will received the Ambassador of Children Award from Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove.

Matt and Simon were selected to receive the honor “because they, through deed and example, embody the values of the organization’s mission, share its passion to strengthen and support children in crisis, and advocate for those most in need.”

“We are so honored to be recognized by Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove in this way and are in awe of the work that they do to support children and families in need,” Matt and Simon said in a joint statement. “Our family is the centerpiece of our lives, and we understand firsthand how important it is to provide each and every child with the tools they need to succeed. We are thrilled to be involved with an organization that fights so fiercely for this cause, and are looking forward to a wonderful evening of celebrating their work.”